Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.5% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $430.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

