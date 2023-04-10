JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.3% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 84,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 107,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $127.47 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $373.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

