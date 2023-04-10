JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.3% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $127.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.86 and its 200-day moving average is $130.69. The firm has a market cap of $373.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

