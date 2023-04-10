JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $127.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $373.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.