Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 473.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,477 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,346 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Juniper Networks worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,000. Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5,085.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 63,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 61,890 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 1.8 %

JNPR opened at $33.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $37.18.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 61.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $27,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,576.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at $843,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,321.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,541. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Articles

