Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,476 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.9% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Price Performance

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 365,241 shares of company stock valued at $59,394,854 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $164.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.