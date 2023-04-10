Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stock Holdings Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRC. Advocate Group LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC opened at $32.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

