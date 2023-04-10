Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

Several research analysts have commented on KRG shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -290.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,371.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,651,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,340,000 after purchasing an additional 707,906 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,200,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000,000 after buying an additional 118,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,489,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,505,000 after buying an additional 125,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.