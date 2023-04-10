Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 72.4% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,273,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,250 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,212,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,105,000 after purchasing an additional 971,439 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 48.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,617,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,072,000 after buying an additional 527,536 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,819,000 after buying an additional 417,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 154.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 311,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $881.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $80.71.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

