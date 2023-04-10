LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. BTIG Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGIH opened at $107.65 on Monday. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $126.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.41.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $488.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $473,617.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,488.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LGI Homes news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $509,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,898.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $473,617.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,210 shares of company stock worth $8,999,462. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 125.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

