Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 458.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,645 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after buying an additional 47,558 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 78.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 47,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $26.47.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

