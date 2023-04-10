Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 4.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Insider Activity at Linde

Linde Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $356.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.76. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.