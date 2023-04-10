Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 702,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,312,000 after acquiring an additional 53,728 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 610.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYV. Northcoast Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.09.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LYV opened at $69.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $114.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 310.15%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Stories

