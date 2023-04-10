Local Bounti (LOCL) & Its Rivals Critical Review

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Local Bounti to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -570.35% -97.51% -51.03% Local Bounti Competitors -339.13% -25.67% -16.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Local Bounti has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti’s rivals have a beta of -24.13, suggesting that their average share price is 2,513% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Local Bounti and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $19.47 million -$111.07 million -0.37 Local Bounti Competitors $1.63 billion $21.77 million 0.16

Local Bounti’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti. Local Bounti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Local Bounti and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 4 0 2.80 Local Bounti Competitors 98 170 488 23 2.56

Local Bounti presently has a consensus target price of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 506.51%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 58.08%. Given Local Bounti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than its rivals.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

