Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SiTime were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in SiTime in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in SiTime by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $130.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.31 and a beta of 1.87. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $234.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.95.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 8.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other news, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $34,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SiTime news, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $34,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 24,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $3,262,948.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,503,614.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,173 shares of company stock valued at $41,447,437 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

