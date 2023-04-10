Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 3,800 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ProPetro by 553.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 14.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on ProPetro in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $7.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $887.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.00 and a beta of 2.34. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). ProPetro had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $348.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.19 million. Research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

