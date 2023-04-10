Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in 8X8 by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in 8X8 by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in 8X8 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 23,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

In other 8X8 news, insider Samuel C. Wilson sold 34,703 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $167,615.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 41,981 shares of company stock valued at $198,814 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EGHT opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.55. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.29.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 57.21% and a negative net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

