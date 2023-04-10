Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $170,000 Stock Position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xperi were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 59.5% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 455,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 283.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 427,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 315,856 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Xperi by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Xperi by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,853,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after purchasing an additional 453,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Xperi Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPER. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

