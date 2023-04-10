Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $287,000 Stock Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 2.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in American Vanguard by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AVD opened at $20.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. American Vanguard Co. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $617.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.93.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $159.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 4.50%. Research analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

About American Vanguard

(Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.