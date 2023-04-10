Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $300,000 Stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 244.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Guess’ by 10.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Guess’ by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess’ Stock Down 1.1 %

GES stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.93. Guess’, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $24.66.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $817.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 33.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Guess”s payout ratio is 40.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GES shares. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Guess’ Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

