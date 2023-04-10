Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMST. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 30.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 865,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,913 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 612.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 330,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 283,863 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 613,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 264,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 256,719 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TimkenSteel Stock Performance
TMST opened at $17.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $759.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
TimkenSteel Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.
