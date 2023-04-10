Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $364,000 Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 976,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 319.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 801,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 701,326 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 332.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 612,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 470,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,129,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after buying an additional 308,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RWT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $757.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.81%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.45%.

Redwood Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.