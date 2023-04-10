Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $460,000 Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DFIN shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $41,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,381.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $41,797.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,381.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,211,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 607,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,529,800.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,592 shares of company stock worth $2,453,601 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $40.99 on Monday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.23). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

