Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $233,000 in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $667.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.04. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $45.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

