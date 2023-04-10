Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $332,000 in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

HOUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anywhere Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

HOUS stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $594.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

