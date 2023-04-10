Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $347,000 in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MCW opened at $8.03 on Monday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $214.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.74 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Mister Car Wash Profile

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.