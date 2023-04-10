Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 48,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,108 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the third quarter worth $188,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in SMART Global by 13.6% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

SGH stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $809.16 million, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05.

In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $45,937.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

