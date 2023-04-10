Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $207,000 Investment in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 3.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DXPE shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

DXP Enterprises Trading Down 1.4 %

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXPE opened at $26.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $490.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

See Also

