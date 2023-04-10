Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 59.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $77.05 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $127.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average of $74.34. The company has a market capitalization of $490.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.86 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

