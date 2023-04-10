Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the first quarter valued at about $269,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $16.37 on Monday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95, a PEG ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $281.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 2.69%. Analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 30,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $438,586.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,086.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,804 shares of company stock worth $998,237. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

