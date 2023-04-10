Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,400 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in A10 Networks by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ATEN opened at $14.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.52 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 22.65%. As a group, analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $47,334.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,475.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $56,479.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,262.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $47,334.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,475.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,586 shares of company stock worth $965,598 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Further Reading

