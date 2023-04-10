Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 181.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $53.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.60. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $51.44 and a 12 month high of $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $802.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $76.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Several research firms have commented on PFBC. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

