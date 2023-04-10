Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.47 on Monday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.99.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $465,429.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,169.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,267 shares of company stock worth $517,475. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

