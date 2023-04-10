Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,539 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,664,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,968,000 after purchasing an additional 151,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 31.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after acquiring an additional 602,451 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Avid Technology by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 434,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Avid Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AVID stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avid Technology

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.