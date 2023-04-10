Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 622.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens upped their target price on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CL King started coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of CHUY opened at $35.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.29. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $639.54 million, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.72.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chuy's

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

