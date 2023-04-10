Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 25.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $774.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 48.00% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $628.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

