Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after acquiring an additional 50,938 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 29.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,094,000 after purchasing an additional 729,471 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,967,000 after buying an additional 127,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in QuinStreet by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on QNST shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

QuinStreet Price Performance

Insider Transactions at QuinStreet

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $14.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $804.46 million, a PE ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,055,058.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,623,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also

