Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the third quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 1,600 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $27,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,680,181.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $321,767.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,075.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $27,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,181.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,760 shares of company stock worth $2,404,092. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cars.com Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $19.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 76.88 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Cars.com had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

