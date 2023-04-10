Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

SAH stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.35. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Further Reading

