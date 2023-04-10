Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3,596.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 315.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 18.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $28.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $32.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANIK. StockNews.com began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

