Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth $4,084,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

MasterBrand Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MasterBrand stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About MasterBrand

MBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of MasterBrand in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MasterBrand in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

