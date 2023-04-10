Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Navient were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Navient by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 11.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.06). Navient had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAVI. Citigroup boosted their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

