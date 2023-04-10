Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 192.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,231 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 44.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Price Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $27.30.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.1654 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Stories

