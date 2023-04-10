Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 8,359 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $45,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.76.

NYSE:CVX opened at $167.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $319.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.