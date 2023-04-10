Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,618,000 after purchasing an additional 222,244 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,617,000 after buying an additional 156,354 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,587,000 after purchasing an additional 153,234 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,091,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,601,000 after buying an additional 123,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $338.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $386.73.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.17.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.