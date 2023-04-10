Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 400,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,733,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,085,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $430.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.38 and its 200 day moving average is $167.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.