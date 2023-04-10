McAdam LLC Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

McAdam LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Shares of V stock opened at $225.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.12. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $425.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

