McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,812,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,707,000 after acquiring an additional 321,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,040 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,297,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,775,000 after purchasing an additional 248,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,070,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,344,000 after buying an additional 58,516 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC opened at $85.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $105.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

