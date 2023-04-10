Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 185 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $160.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.52. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -380.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.59.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

