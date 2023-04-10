Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Reduced by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,178 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $60,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK opened at $112.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,570. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

